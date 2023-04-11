Will Douglas Joins Artists First As Manager 

EXCLUSIVE: The team at Artists First has continued to expand with the addition of Will Douglas as Talent Manager. The appointment follows Artists First’s promotion of Caroline Soss, as well as its hiring of Curtis Shaw Flagg for the same role.

Douglas brings with him clients including Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy, Polite Society), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), Tobi Bamtefa (Mayor of Kingstown), Tyler Lepley (P-Valley, Harlem), Rory Cochrane (Boston Strangler, Winning Time), Dakota Beavers (Prey) and Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort).

He built out his roster of diverse, international artists during his seven or so years in management at Grandview/Automatik, where he helped found the Talent Department. He began his career as an assistant at the Kohner Agency, before moving over to Paradigm, where he rose through the ranks to become an agent in the Talent department. The New York native graduated from Cornell with his B.S. in Marketing in 2009 and has been L.A.-based in the time since.

A talent management and production company focused on actors, writers, directors and producers in film, television and digital media, Artists First boasts a roster that also includes Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Paul Walter Hauser, Kate McKinnon, Michael Showalter, Jon M. Chu, Lior Raz, Mitch Hurwitz and Cristela Alonzo, among others. Notable past productions from the company across film and TV include Central Intelligence, Like a Boss, Keanu, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, The Last O.G., Hit and Run and Reno 911!.