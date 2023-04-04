Documentary In Production About Pop Art Sensation Romero Britto, “The Most Collected And Licensed Artist In History”

EXCLUSIVE: Muse Storytelling is in production on a documentary about Romero Britto, one of the most popular artists in the world and the founder of the Happy Art Movement.

Patrick Moreau (The New Hustle, Our Journey Home) is directing The Britto Doc, which will examine a creative force who grew up in poverty in Brazil and rose to extraordinary heights as the originator of an iconic visual style that has been embraced on a global scale. He is considered “the most collected and licensed artist in history,” according to a release about the project, with signature designs that have appeared on everything from housewares to clothing, automobiles, Disney characters, Barbie dolls, and even pet collars and doggy bowls, in addition to his original fine art and sculpture.

Romero Britto poses with one his works in Berlin, Germany. Tristar Media/Getty Images

“Featuring unprecedented access to Romero Britto’s life and artistic process,” the release noted, “the documentary will include interviews with operatic tenor and world-renowned classical music sensation Andrea Bocelli with his wife Veronica Berti, celebrated fashion designer Domenico Dolce, Grammy winners and legendary musicians Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Grammy winner DJ Khaled, and famed actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, amongst other notable figures in the art world and beyond.” [See the sizzle below].

Romero has been based in South Florida for many years, and his artwork has become a fixture of the landscape there, brightening rail stations, corporate offices and residential buildings. “The work virtually explodes with warmth, optimism and love,” the New York Times wrote in a 2007 piece, “Matisse channeling Picasso by way of Hello Kitty.”

“Over the past forty years, I’ve had the honor of bringing people joy through my artwork and portrayals of pop culture icons, royals, world leaders and so many incredible people,” the artist said in a statement. “It is the beautiful people, fascinating places and bountiful memories that have inspired me, and in turn, inspired The Happy Art Movement. I am excited to share my story so that people can get to know what lies beneath the bright colors and sparkles.”

The film is executive produced by Lucas L. C. Vidal, Caitlin Miranda, and Grant Peelle. Production is expected to wrap late this year.

A three story Britto sculpture adorns a building Miami, Florida. Rhona Wise/AFP via Getty Images

“It is not often that Artists are recognized and chronicled as the thought leaders they are, while building their legacy,” said director Patrick Moreau. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight Romero’s impact through the voices of other leaders of our generation and hear his story – straight from him.”

