‘Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom’ Trailer Emerges During Warner Bros CinemaCon

Teeing off a half hour of DC material in a two hour Warner Bros presetation at CinemaCon was the first ever trailer to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Filmmaker James Wan couldn’t be here at CinemaCon, nor star Jason Momoa, but both appeared by video.

Wan said Aquaman 2 visits “beautiful strange new worlds” where it explores “interesting new characters”

“It’s an action adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm. Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him”

Lots of fistcuffs with Black Manta, serious speeches by Aquaman who has a new baby, and the Black Trident enemy how has a lot of power. Trailer begins with Aquaman back near his lighthouse home, contemplating life with Temuera Morrison’s Tom Curry. But there’s still a lot of drama and choas under the water as Aquaman battles a huge submarine beneath, and foes on the beach. “I’m suppose to be a king, to bring the land and sea together” says Momoa’s Aquaman. There’s action beneath the Earth’s surface in the artic. In a battle scene, Aquaman tells Black Manta, “No one hits my brother but me.” At which point, Patrick Wilson’s King Orm says, “Do not call me brother!” Says Black Tridet, the new enemy, “I’m going to destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear!”

“Sometimes not giving up is the most heroic thing you can do,” says Morrison’s character.

“If you lead,” King Orn tells Aquaman, “Atlantis will follow.”

Amber Heard’s Mera does have a cameo, but in a battle scene.

Aquaman is the highest grossing DC movie to date at $1.1 billion. The sequel comes out on Dec. 20.

