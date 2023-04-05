‘Aquaman 2’ Shifts Release Date Five Days Earlier, Warner Bros Dates ‘The Wise Guys’, ‘Minecraft’

Warners decided to wake up a sleepy day with some release date changes. The first, James Wan’s Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is going five days earlier on Wednesday, Dec. 20 this year instead of Christmas Day.

Pic will open against Sony’s Ghostbusters sequel, on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal’s Migration on Friday.

Blitz Bazawule’s feature take of the Broadway musical, The Color Purple, swaps with Aquaman 2: Instead of going on Dec. 20, the Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones produced movie will go on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the first movie greenlit under the Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy administrations, The Wise Guys from Barry Levinson, will open on Feb. 2, 2024. Pic stars Robert De Niro, Debra Messing and Kathrine Narducci. Irwin Winkler produces. The mobster film pushes Warner Bros’ animated Toto off that date, and for the moment that Wizard of Oz feature is undated.

The long-gestating Minecraft movie from Jared Hess, with Jason Momoa gets an April 4, 2025 release date. Warner Bros. always had the date reserved for an untitled film.

The studio also booked Dec. 19, 2025 for a movie to be named in the future.

Meanwhile, that Sept. 22 slot the studio was holding for an untitled DC movie this year has been scrubbed from the schedule.