Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Super Mario Bros’ Jumping To $127.5M, Second Best 5-Day Debut For Illumination – Midday Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp-Starring ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ To Open Cannes Film Festival
Read the full story

‘Aquaman 2’ Shifts Release Date Five Days Earlier, Warner Bros Dates ‘The Wise Guys’, ‘Minecraft’

Warner Bros. release dates - Aquaman 2
Warner Bros.

Warners decided to wake up a sleepy day with some release date changes. The first, James Wan’s Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is going five days earlier on Wednesday, Dec. 20 this year instead of Christmas Day.

Pic will open against Sony’s Ghostbusters sequel, on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal’s Migration on Friday.

Blitz Bazawule’s feature take of the Broadway musical, The Color Purple, swaps with Aquaman 2: Instead of going on Dec. 20, the Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones produced movie will go on Christmas Day.

Related Story

Jason Momoa Teases More 'Aquaman', DC Universe Future & David Zaslav Sit-Down

Meanwhile, the first movie greenlit under the Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy administrations, The Wise Guys from Barry Levinson, will open on Feb. 2, 2024. Pic stars Robert De Niro, Debra Messing and Kathrine Narducci. Irwin Winkler produces. The mobster film pushes Warner Bros’ animated Toto off that date, and for the moment that Wizard of Oz feature is undated.

The long-gestating Minecraft movie from Jared Hess, with Jason Momoa gets an April 4, 2025 release date. Warner Bros. always had the date reserved for an untitled film.

The studio also booked Dec. 19, 2025 for a movie to be named in the future.

Meanwhile, that Sept. 22 slot the studio was holding for an untitled DC movie this year has been scrubbed from the schedule.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad