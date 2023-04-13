Apple TV+ Strikes Major Multi-Year Content Deal With Canal+ In France

Apple TV+ has struck a multi-year content deal with Canal+ in France and will become available to all Canal+ subs in the nation plus other European territories.

From next week, new Canal+ subscribers will see the Severance, Morning Show and Ted Lasso SVoD included within their subscription.

All Apple TV+ shows will be able to be viewed on myCanal while, in addition, the multi-year agreement will see Apple TV+ originals such as Foundation and Tehran broadcast on the Canal+ channel.

The deal, which also applies to French-speaking Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia, is the first of its kind for Apple TV+ in France and gives the growing streamer access to a large subscriber base in a major territory. Apple has been expanding outside the U.S. of late and high-profile non-U.S. shows include the likes of French/English language Vincent Cassel and Eva Green-starrer Liaison and Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters.

Canal+ Group Chairman Maxime Saada said: “Apple is one of the most beautiful brands in the world and we are proud to associate the Canal+ brand with it today. This is why, for the first time in its history, the Canal+ Group has chosen to offer access to the content of a partner platform to all its subscribers in France.

“With this historic partnership, we are consolidating both our business as an aggregator, via the distribution of Apple TV+, and our business as a publisher, with the broadcast of Apple Original series on our Canal+ channel.”

In January, Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon Prime Video struck a major content deal in France for a ‘Warner Pass,’ giving Prime Video subs access to HBO shows plus 12 channels.