Apple TV+ Orders ‘Be@rbrick’ Animated Kids Series Based On Collectible Bear-Shaped Figures

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ is expanding its kids and families slate with Be@rbrick, a 13-episode animated kids series based on Medicom Toy’s popular collectible bear-shaped figures, from DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc.

Told through CG animation, Be@rbrick is a music-driven comedy about young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.

The series will be animated and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., and showrun and executive produced by Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld). Alex Almaguer (TrollsTopia) will serve as supervising producer and Taylor Orci (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) will serve as story editor. Athena Hofmann (Curious George) will serve as line producer on the series.

“Be@rbrick marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining GLAAD Media Award nominated Pinecone & Pony, based on Kate Beaton’s book The Princess and the Pony; and Doug Unplugs, based on Dan Yaccarino’s Doug Unplugged book series.

Apple TV+’s kids and families slate includes the Oscar and BAFTA-winning animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; animated adventure film Luck from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers.