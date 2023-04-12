Anonymous Content Elevates Three To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content is elevating longtime literary managers and producers Ryan Cunningham, David Kanter and Nicole Romano to partner.

Cunningham joined Anonymous Content in 2019 from Madhouse Entertainment where he had been a manager and producer for a decade. On the management side, his clients include filmmakers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (65), Derek Tsang (The Three Body Problem), Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei (How to Blow Up a Pipeline); showrunners and writers Steven DeKnight (Spartacus), Jewel Coronel (The Chi), Seamus Fahey (Walker: Independence) and Sonya Winton & Jonathan Kidd (Lovecraft Country), Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Neil Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), and Ben Queen (The Addams Family 2). Cunningham most recently produced the Sky/Relativity feature The Independent, and executive-produced Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, which will be released in June by 20th Century Studios and Disney.

Kanter is a producer and manager at Anonymous Content with credits ranging across TV and film. On the TV side, his executive-producing credits include Paradise Lost for Spectrum Originals, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams for Amazon, Quarry for Cinemax, as well as Citizen for Hulu. He is currently in development with PTV and AC Studios on Margaret Atwood’s Maddaddam (Sky Media), and the upcoming feature When We Were Vikings, to be directed by Daniel Roher. Additional film credits as producer include The End Of Tour, and The Take, starring Idris Elba and Richard Madden. On the management side, his clients include Lesli Linka Glatter, Terry Matalas, Andrew Fleming, Michael Dinner, Ron Nyswaner, Andy Parker, John McNamara, Dee Johnson, and Donald Margulies.

Romano joined Anonymous Content from The Schiff Company and works in both the Lit and Talent spaces. She began her career in New York working in Acquisitions at Focus Features and Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures. On the production side, she recently produced Lotfy Nathan’s drama, Harka, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. She is also developing a series adaptation of Matthew McGough’s LAPD crime novel The Lazarus Files with Kristen Campo, AC Studios, and Fifth Season. On the management side, her clients include: Sara Dosa (Fire of Love), Sally El Hosaini (The Swimmers), Michael Imperioli (White Lotus), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale), Derek Tsang (Three Body Problem), Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee), Eugene Ashe (Sylvie’s Love), Ibra Ake (Swarm), Clark Gregg (Agents of Shield).

“Over the years, David, Nicole and Ryan have not only exemplified a remarkable passion for their clients and projects, but they have also played a pivotal role in the company’s continued success,” said the current Anonymous Content partners. “We could not be more thrilled for this incredibly talented and deserving group, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside them for many years to come.”

Anonymous Content partners include Alex Goldstone, Carolyn Govers, Kim Hodgert, Duncan Millership, Heather Nunn, Sandra Chang, Bard Dorros, Kassie Evashevski, Dara Gordon, David Levine, Tony Lipp, Robyn Meisinger, Howie Sanders, Eli Selden, Adam Shulman, Bec Smith, Eric Stern, Rosalie Swedlin, and Doug Wald.

The promotions come at a time of significant change for the True Detective and The Revenant producer following the shock resignations last month of CEO Dawn Olmstead and COO Heather McCauley. In the previous month, Robert Walak and Alisa Tager exited as presidents of film and TV, respectively. Last month, the company reached a settlement with former manager and producer Keith Redmon following their well-publicized breach of contract suit.