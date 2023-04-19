Anne Rice Spinoff Series Set In Talamasca In The Works At AMC From John Lee Hancock

The Anne Rice Cinematic Universe is potentially getting bigger.

AMC Networks is developing a third series set in Rice’s literary world, following Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

The series, which is set in the world of the Talamasca, a secretive organization featured in a number of Rice’s novels, comes from The Blind Side writer John Lee Hancock, who is attached as showrunner and writer.

The Talamasca, which is otherwise known as the Order of the Talamasca, features in both Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It is a secret society set up to research, watch over and keep track of the paranomrla including witches, spirits, werewolves and vampires. Rice calls them “psychic detectives”.

The development comes after both Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches were renewed for second seasons. Interview with the Vampire is currently in production on its second season in Prague and Mayfair Witches is set to film its second season in New Orleans later this year.

They are both produced by AMC Studios and exec produced by Mark Johnson.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”