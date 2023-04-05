‘365 Days’ Star Anna-Maria Sieklucka Joins Charlotte Kirk In Neil Marshall’s Psychological Thriller ‘Compulsion’

EXCLUSIVE: Anna-Maria Sieklucka (365 Days) has been tapped to star opposite Charlotte Kirk (The Lair) in the psychological thriller Compulsion. The film which is set to start shooting next week in Malta hails from Neil Marshall (The Descent), who will direct from his own script.

Inspired by such notable erotic thrillers of the ’80s and ’90s as Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct and Single White Female, Compulsion centers around the dynamically twisted relationship between two women, as both become embroiled in a series of horrific murders on the island of Malta. Kirk’s character, Diana, is described as a flamboyant and ruthless thief; Sieklucka’s Evie, as a seemingly innocent young woman with a troubled past and a dark secret.

Also starring Zach McGowan (Dracula Untold), Giulia Gorietti (Suburra), Cinzia Monreale (The Beyond) and Harvey Dean (Sea Dragon), Compulsion will be produced by Kristyna Sellnerova for Kristyna Sellnerova Ltd, with executive producer Emily Corcoran, in association with Cork Films. The film benefitting from the Malta film cash rebate incentive will have Media Finance Capital providing debt, a post deal with M2 Mediapost and private equity investors.

Sieklucka is a Polish actress best known for leading Netflix’s erotic thriller franchise 365 Days, which is comprised of a 2020 film of the same name, as well as the 2022 sequels 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days. The original 365 Days spent two weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films (English), hitting the Top 10 Films in 74 countries, while This Day hit the Top 10 in 93 countries, mounting the Global Top 10 for four weeks. Threequel The Next 365 Days reached 92 countries’ Top 10, hitting the Global list for three weeks. Sieklucka stars opposite Michele Morrone in the films, in the vein of Fifty Shades of Grey, which are based on a trilogy of novels by Blanka Lipińska.

Kirk has been seen in Marshall’s genre pictures The Lair and The Reckoning, as well as such studio features as Ocean’s Eight and How to Be Single. Also coming up for her is Marshall’s actioner Duchess, which is currently in post.

Otherwise best known for helming the David Harbour-led Hellboy, along with such films as Centurion, The Descent and Dog Soldiers, Marshall earned an Emmy nom for his directing on Game of Thrones and has also directed episodes of such notable series as Lost in Space, Westworld, Timeless, Hannibal, Constantine and Black Sails. He wrote and exec produced The Reckoning, The Lair and Duchess, also scripting Centurion, The Descent, Dog Soldiers and more.

Series on which Marshall has served as an EP include Lost in Space and Timeless. He is repped by 42.