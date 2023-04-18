Anna Camp Boards Peacock’s Coming-Of-Age Thriller ‘Hysteria!’ As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect triology) has joined the cast of Peacock’s coming-of-age thriller Hysteria ! as a series regular.

As Deadline previously confirmed exclusively, the series will additionally be led by Julie Bowen, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis and Nikki Hahn.

Written and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria! explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic. The series follows a group of 1980s high school misfits as they exploit the growing hysteria around teen occult activity.

Per the logline, When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Camp stars as Tracy Whitehead, a crusading Midwestern mother who has been the laughingstock of her community for years due to her extreme religious beliefs, but after a string of occult crimes and disturbances, she becomes a dangerous and unlikely leader of her small town.

The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Alongside Kane, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will also executive produce. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is set to direct the first episode. David A. Goodman will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Camp can next be seen in the upcoming film, A Little Prayer opposite David Strathairn and Jane Levy and directed by Angus MacLachlan. She also recently starred in the Sony Pictures film, 5,000 Blankets as well as the Paramount Plus film Jerry & Marge Go Large, opposite Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning.

Additionally, Camp will star in the Shudder and AMC+ horror film From Black, premiering April 28, opposite Jennifer Lafleur and John Ales. From director Thomas Marchese and writer Jessub Flower, From Black tells the story of a young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son five years previously, who is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right.

Other film credits include the Pitch Perfect trilogy, Paramount’s The Lovebirds, Goodbye to All That also written and directed by Angus MacLachlan and the Academy Award-nominated film The Help. On television, Camp starred in Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt, NBC’s Perfect Harmony opposite Bradley Whitford, Sarah Newlin on HBO’s True Blood, and Pam’s sister on NBC’s The Office.

She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams, et al.