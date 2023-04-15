Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart On His Franchise And The Family In It: “It Has Held On. It’s Been Strong” – Contenders TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Animal Control’: Joel McHale & Vella Lovell Joke About Working With An Array Of Critters On Set For The Fox Series – Contenders TV

Animal Control - Vella Lovell and Joel McHale at Deadline's Contenders TV
Vella Lovell and Joel McHale during the 'Animal Control' panel at Deadline Contenders Television in Los Angeles Jesse Grant/Deadline via Getty Images

You may never believe what’s in store for the remainder of Season 1 of Fox’s Animal Control.

“There’s a couple of cliffhangers. But I think we discover a German submarine and we take command of it, but all the controls are in German so we don’t even know how to drive it and we’re getting a lot of depth charges going off,” joked star Joel McHale during Deadline’s Contenders TV panel. “So it’s exciting. Well, that’s it, pretty much it was a thrill to shoot. We all get loaded into a plane and we’re wearing soccer uniforms.”

Related Story

Deadline Contenders Television 2023 Arrivals & Panels Gallery: Natasha Lyonne, Dominique Fishback, Ali Wong, Riley Keough, Evan Peters & More

That would certainly be a wild departure from the plot of the series so far. All of that is unlikely to actually happen, but what viewers can definitely count on is more humorous hijinks between the Seattle Animal Control unit and the critters they come in contact with on the job, according to its stars.

RELATED: Deadline Studio At Contenders Television 2023 – Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Dominique Fishback, Riley Keough, Natasha Lyonne & More

There is an upcoming scene that Vella Lovell, who plays precinct boss Emily Price, says she shot “with a child and multiple cats.” She didn’t elaborate, so it’ll be up to audiences to use their imagination until the episode airs.

RELATED: The Contenders TV – Deadline’s Full Coverage

McHale and Lovell agreed that the series doesn’t shy away from its animal stars. Instead, they’re almost always treated as No. 1 on the call sheet.

“We’re going straight into the storm. We’re not trying to avoid it. So we make the animals like the main characters. And I think that the fact that we know that stuff, so if the animal is incredibly cute, and you’re distracted by it, then great,” McHale said.

RELATED: Contenders Television: 40 Panels Over Two Days Showcasing Buzziest Shows Of Awards Season

Lovell added that she even ran into an old co-star on set. “There was this one dog called Brass who was I think in our second episode, or maybe even our first episode. I have done another movie with him. He is booked and blessed. Like this dog is busy. I was like, ‘Hey, Brass. It’s me,'” she said.

McHale also recalled working with a tarantula named Gretchen.

“It was way more pleasant than I ever thought it would be,” he said. “She works at all the schools around Vancouver. I am not kidding. And they just set her on my face…I have footage.”

Check back Tuesday for the panel video.

Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+CoverflyEyepetizerFinal DraftLos Siete MisteriosMichter’s, and Village Roadshow Entertainment. Partners include: Four Seasons Resort MauiThe American PavilionJulia Wong Designs and Pampring.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad