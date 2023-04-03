Andy Cohen Previews ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Calling It “A Real Reckoning” & Teases Peacock Will Be Releasing Extended Versions Of Interviews

Skip to main content
Andy Cohen returned to his SiriusXM show this morning and teased what’s ahead on Vanderpump Rules. The Radio Andy host says the last seven episodes of the reality series are “jaw-dropping” as he also clarified that he is not a producer on the show.

Cohen also gave insight on the Season 10 reunion that has fans eager as the cast will discuss “Scandoval” following reports that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years Ariana Madix with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

“I did separate one-on-ones [interviews] with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” Cohen said on his radio show.

Cohen explained that he re-asked some of the same questions when all of the cast was together adding that he “had his own concerns” and “own things I wanted to confront them about.”

“It was a real reckoning,” he added. “If you are looking to hear their story — you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they’ve done, in what I would say in an aggressive manner — you will get it.”

Cohen revealed that Peacock was going to “release extended versions” of the interviews and suggested fans subscribe to the streamer.

“I think you’re going to get extras on Peacock and let me tell you, there’s a lot of reckoning to get,” he said. “We shot a long time with the group. I do feel like you’re going to get what you’re looking for.”

Listen to Cohen in the video below.

