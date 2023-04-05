Andrés García Dies: Mexican-Dominican Telenovela Actor & ‘Chanoc’ Star Was 81

Andrés García, a famed Latin actor known for his Mexican telenovela roles, has died. He was 81.

“With a pain that I did not know I could feel in my soul, I want to inform the public that always followed and loved my husband, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband, Andrés García, the love of my loves, is resting beside our Lord Jesus,” his widow Margarita Portillo shared on Instagram.

García had been ill for some time and Portillo had been taking care of him at their home in Acapulco. Portillo shared that her husband had received a blood transfusion on Sunday and says that his “body was too weak.” García’s widow also said that he received his last rites on Monday.

“I was by his side taking care of him and loving him until his last breath,” she added. “He left in peace and in a manner that I thank God. Andrés abandoned planet Earth at 3:07 p.m.”

The cause of death was due to hepatic cirrhosis, which is severe scarring of the liver.

García was a naturalized Mexican and was born in the Dominican Republic. He became a household name after starring in the film adaptation of the comic series Chanoc. García would go on and have many acting credits in film titles like La noche del halcón, Las tres magnificas, Minifaldas con espuelas and El cinico.

One of the most coveted leading men in telenovelas, García was the star of titles like Las gemelas (1972), Ana del Aire (1974), Paloma (1975), Ámame (1979), Tú o nadie (1985), Escándalo (1986) and Mi nombre es Coraje (1988). García continued to star in telenovelas through the 1990s in melodramas like Herencia maldita (1990), La mujer prohibida (1991), Con toda el alma (1995) and El privilegio de amar (1998).

At the turn of the century he starred in Univision’s Mujeres engañadas (2000) and in Telemundo’s El Cuerpo del Deseo (2005). He returned to Televisa to star in 2007 the series El Pantera with his last acting credit back in 2010 on an episode of the series Hay alguien ahí.



