Andie MacDowell, Carmen Ejogo & Kevin Pollak Join Michael Keaton & Mila Kunis In ‘Goodrich’, Filming Underway In LA

EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective) and Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have joined Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis in comedy Goodrich, which began filming in LA this week.

Set in contemporary Los Angeles during the holidays, the film tells the story of art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a man whose life is upended when his younger second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program while also threatening divorce. Goodrich takes charge of their nine-year-old twins, thrusting him into the world of modern parenthood for which he is deeply unprepared. With his career falling by the wayside, he leans on his grown and pregnant daughter Grace for support, and ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. Bad Moms, Ted and Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Kunis will play Grace.

As we previously revealed, Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again) is aboard as writer director. Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) are financing and producing alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right) of Stay Gold Features and Kevin Mann (Together, Together).

Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home) serves as executive producer alongside Keaton and Kunis. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are repping domestic with Black Bear handling international.

Groundhog Day and Four Weddings And A Funeral star MacDowell recently co-starred in Netflix series Maid and this year starred in Hallmark’s The Way Home. The Usual Suspects and Better Things actor Pollak stars in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. True Detective and Selma star Ejogo was most recently seen in Amazon’s I’m A Virgo and Showtime’s Your Honor.

Ejogo is represented by WME and attorney Michael Mahan.