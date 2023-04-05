Anderson Cooper’s ‘Vanderbilt’ Series In The Works At Amazon From Patrick Macmanus & UCP

Vanderbilt, a series based on Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe’s book, has landed at Amazon.

The streamer is developing the series, which comes from Patrick Macmanus and Cooper, for its Prime Video service. It is being produced by UCP, where Macmanus has a deal, and Amazon Studios.

Vanderbilt is based on the book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, about Cooper’s own family, by Cooper and Katherine Howe.

The book chronicles four hundred years of the rise and fall of one of America’s most powerful dynasties. From the family’s humble beginnings in New Amsterdam, patriarch Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt weaponized cunning, cutthroat business tactics to amass unimaginable wealth leading to power struggles between heirs over control, salacious scandals and financial ruin. That is, until Gloria, Cooper’s mother, the last of the Vanderbilts, rises above her family’s complicated history, and personal tragedy to pave her own path as an artist and fashion designer.

Macmanus, who is behind Dr. Death starring Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater and The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, and Chloë Sevigny, is writing and exec producing with Kelly Funke via his Littleton Road Productions banner. Cooper will also exec produce.

Cooper is represented by UTA and Janklow & Nesbit Associates and Macmanus is represented by UTA, The Cartel and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.