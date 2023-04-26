‘And Just Like That…’ Sets Premiere; Drops Official Teaser Trailer With Carrie & Aidan Reunion & New Cast

HBO Max will release Season 2 of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… in June. The official teaser trailer also dropped (above) and it features three new cast members: Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon.

When Season 2 returns, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Cynthia Nixon are reunited and catching up on all the latest with Anthony (Mario Cantone). While the show was on break, everyone was living it up in New York City.

Carrie has taken a new Latino luvah as was revealed in the Season 1 finale, her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), Miranda appears to have moved in with Che (Sara Ramirez)—and it appears they’re in the Big Apple and not Los Angeles— and Charlotte is, well, wondering how to respond to her daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) who has just announced she’s ready to lose her V card—oy vey.

But the biggest moment of them all is the official reunion between Carrie and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), former luvahs standing face to face on the stoop of her brownstone as if no time had passed.

Returning series regulars also include Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham and Alexa Swinton.

The series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

Watch the teaser in full above and find new images below.

Sarah Jessica Parker HBO MAX

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury HBO MAX

Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis HBO MAX