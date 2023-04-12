‘SNL’ Promo: Ana De Armas Goes For The Jugular In Brainstorming Session For This Weekend’s Episode

Oscar-nominated Blonde star Ana de Armas goes for the drama and the jugular in the latest Saturday Night Live promo, with cast member Chloe Fineman not all that impressed with either approach.

De Armas will make her hosting debut this weekend, just in time for the April 21 release of Ghosted, the Apple+ romantic comedy action-adventure film costarring Chris Evans.

Channeling some of that action-adventure spirit in the new SNL promo, de Armas brainstorms ideas with Fineman for what are supposed to be the week’s comedy sketches. Fineman tactfully tries to dial back the actor’s theatrics – if bird calls can be considered dialing back – with potentially dangerous results.

De Armas will be joined on the April 15 SNL by musical guest Karol G, who recently released the album Mañana Será Bonito.

Check out the promo for the NBC show above.