Ana De Armas Pleads For Hosting Return In What Could Be ‘SNL’ Season Finale As Potential Writers’ Strike Looms

Ana De Armas appeared in a slew of sketches during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut including as a contestant on gameshow The Dome and a rap recording session.

The actress, who stars in Apple’s spy feature Ghosted and upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, already wants to return to 30 Rock. At the end of the episode she pleaded with Lorne Michaels to “please bring me back”.

During De Armas’ episode, it was confirmed that former SNL cast member Pete Davidson would return to host – nearly a year after leaving the NBC show – with Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest on May 6.

However, the Glass Onion star may well have hosted the season finale if a writers’ strike goes ahead after the WGA contract with the AMPTP expires on May 1.

The WGA began voting on its strike authorization this week with the results to be released next week. While the move doesn’t necessarily mean that the writers will strike – the guild still has a couple of weeks of negotiations with the studios, but SNL would be one of the first shows to be hit by any such labor action.

Along with the nightly talkshows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, SNL would likely end its season three episodes earlier than expected.

The last time there was a potential writers strike in 2017, Jimmy Fallon hosted an episode on April 15, alongside musical guest Harry Styles, with the show’s first coast-to-coast live airing.

If the writers and the studios agree to a deal, or extend their contract, there will likely be three more episodes of the season.