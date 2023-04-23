Ana De Armas Says She’s Not The New Wonder Woman: “Gal Gadot Is Doing A Great Job”

Ana de Armas was asked if she was going to take over the Wonder Woman role as Peter Safran and James Gunn reenvision the DC Universe.

“Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job,” De Armas said in the Wired Auto Complete Interview. “I think she should keep doing that.”

Gal Gadot recently reprised her role of Diana Prince in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, the future of Gadot in the role remains uncertain after the third installment of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was scrapped.

After news that the threequel was not happening, Jenkins released a statement saying, “I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Prior to the news that Wonder Woman 3 was not happening, Gadot shared a message on social media showcasing her gratitude for being able to play the role.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted.

As of now, the future of Wonder Woman remains uncertain. Safran and Gunn are in the process of reinventing the DC Universe with a new Superman that will kick in a new era when Superman: Legacy drops in theaters in 2025.