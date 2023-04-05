Ana Cabrera To Anchor Daily MSNBC Show

Ana Cabrera is joining MSNBC’s daytime lineup, with the launch of Ana Cabrera Reports on April 10.

Her move to MSNBC had been expected since she announced in December that she was departing CNN. The hourlong show will air at 10 a.m. ET. Kerrie Wudyka is the executive producer.

Cabrera had been with CNN since 2013, based in Denver, before anchoring CNN Newsroom. At the network, she hosted two presidential town halls, and she has reported on major stories including the protests in Ferguson, Mo. and North Korea prisoner Kenneth Bae’s return to the U.S. She previously was an anchor for WGMH-TV, the ABC affiliate in Denver, and was an anchor and reporter at NBC and Fox affiliates in Spokane, WA.

Ana Cabrera Patrick Randak/MSNBC

Cabrera won a regional Emmy for her anchoring of Colorado’s High Park fire in 2012.

Cabrera is filling a slot previously occupied by Jose Diaz-Balart. His show moved back an hour to 11 a.m. ET, and a rotating series of hosts filled in the 10 a.m. slot under the banner MSNBC Reports.

MSNBC has made additional changes to its schedule in recent months. Hallie Jackson’s afternoon show was ended, as she expanded her presence on the NBC News Now platform. Chris Jansing added an hour to her anchoring duties, now from 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET, and Katy Tur’s show moved to the 3 p.m. slot.