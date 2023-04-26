Cara Delevingne Joins Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

EXCLUSIVE: Only Murders in the Building actress, Cara Delevingne, has joined FX’s 12th season of American Horror Story, sources tell us, as a series regular.

Delevingne joins already cast Kim Kardashian and AHS regular Emma Roberts.

Details of her character are unknown. The latest installment of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk series is being written and showrun by Halley Feiffer. A first for the anthology series, the latest season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August. It reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. Delicate Condition is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby.

Delevingne was a part of the SAG nominated ensemble of Only Murders in the Building and was most recently seen in the Amazon series Carnival Row on which she also served as an executive producer. She also recently released the documentary series Planet Sex for Hulu on which she also served as executive producer.

Delevingne’s feature credits include Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Suicide Squad, Paper Towns and Joe Wright’s Anna Karenina.

Delevingne is repped by Ocean Avenue Entertainment and SOWDLLP.

Calls to FX for comment remained unanswered.