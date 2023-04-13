Amblin Partners Lands Feature Rights To Rob Hart’s ‘Assassins Anonymous’

EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners has closed a preemptive deal to acquire feature film rights for the highly anticipated novel Assassins Anonymous by Rob Hart, which will be published in 2024.

In the novel, the world’s deadliest hitman has left his violent life behind and joined a clandestine 12-step support group for reformed assassins. But when he is attacked by a mysterious assailant, he must risk everything to find out who’s after him and why—and he must survive without breaking his pledge never to kill again. The novel blends the pulse-pounding action of John Wick with the humor and humanity of Barry.

Hart will executive produce. The project will be overseen at Amblin by Lauren Abrahams, EVP Production.

Hart is the author of seven novels, including The Warehouse; The Paradox Hotel, which was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award that was named one of the best books of 2022 by Kirkus and NPR and is now being developed for TV by Working Title and Universal; and the Ash McKenna private eye series, which is set up at Village Roadshow. Hart is the former publisher for MysteriousPress.com and the current class director at LitReactor. He has also worked as a political reporter, the communications director for a politician, and was a commissioner for the city of New York.

The deal with Amlin was brokered by Lucy Stille at Lucy Stille Literary on behalf of Josh Getzler at HG Literary. Mark Tavani at G.P. Putnam’s Sons preempted North American rights to Assassins Anonymous in a two-book deal.