Amber Ruffin’s NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Non-Evil Twin’ Adds Dexter Darden, Chloe Bridges & Robert Buckley

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter Darden (Chang Can Dunk), Chloe Bridges (Maggie) and Robert Buckley (One Tree Hill) have joined the cast of Amber Ruffin and Kenny Smith NBC comedy pilot, Non-Evil Twin.

Darden plays Marcus, a contemporary nerd and tech developer for exercise equipment. He’s a good guy, but no fan of confrontation, which makes it hard for him to do the right thing at times. Bridges plays Robin, the CEO of Dandee Sports Apparel and Angie’s (Ruffin) corporate nemesis. She’s a self-described woman of faith who’s a shark in the boardroom. Buckley plays Samson, Angie’s not-so-bright lawyer who, in addition to providing legal counsel, provides Angie with anything she needs…be it copious amounts of rosé or sex.

The multi-camera pilot stars Ruffin playing the dual roles of twin sisters Angie and Amber. Angie is the ruthless CEO of AngieCorp, who is as heartless as she is rich. Angie instills fear in everyone she meets, except her caring sister, Amber, who only sees the good in her. Amber—a pushover when it comes to Angie—is forced to step in as the leader of AngieCorp, a Fortune 500 company, despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

In addition to being the show’s star, Ruffin will also write and executive produce under her production banner, Straight to Cards, alongside Kenny Smith who will also serve as showrunner. Additionally, Kelly Park will direct and exec produce. Additional executive producers include Jenny Hagel for Straight to Cards; Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker and Jason Carden on behalf of Sethmaker Shoemeyers. Olivia Morris will co-EP for Straight to Cards. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Darden can currently be seen in the Lena Waithe-produced film Chang Can Dunk for Disney+. TV credits include The Binge and Saved by the Bell; film credits include The Maze Runner, Burden, and Cadillac Records. He’ll next be seen in Half Baked 2. He is repped by APA and Crimson Media Group.

Bridges most recently co-starred on the Hulu comedy series Maggie. She previously appeared on Schooled, Insatiable, Daytime Divas and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars. Bridges is most notably known for her role in Camp Rock 2, opposite the Jonas Brothers. Film roles include Game Over Man!, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates and Final Girls. She is repped by APA, Bridges Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al.

Buckley is known for his role on the CW’s One Tree Hill as well as the network’s DC comic book-based series iZombie for five seasons. Additional TV credits include Lipstick Jungle, 666 Park Avenue and Hart of Dixie. He can also be seen in The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls for Hallmark. Also on Hallmark, Buckley was in Chesapeake Shores, opposite Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Diane Ladd. He is repped by APA, Interlink Management and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.