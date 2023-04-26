Amber Midthunder & Siena East To Team On Holiday Action Rom-Com ‘Naughty’ For 20th Century Studios

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Studios has acquired Naughty, an original feature pitch from Siena East (Clone High) conceived as a starring vehicle for Amber Midthunder (Prey), multiple sources tell Deadline.

Pic’s storyline is under wraps, though the project is described as a holiday action rom-com. East will pen the script, with Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson to produce through their Hutch Parker Entertainment banner, which has a first-look deal with 20th. Hutch Parker Entertainment’s John Scott Gibney will co-produce after bringing the material in, with Midthunder to serve as exec producer. A director has not yet been attached.

Midthunder was last in business with 20th Century Studios as the star of Prey, a sci-fi actioner taking the Predator franchise back to the early 18th century. The film directed by Dan Trachtenberg shattered records upon its August 2022 domestic debut on Hulu, securing the biggest premiere in the history of the platform. The actress previously starred opposite Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne in the Netflix action thriller The Ice Road, that same year being recognized as one of TIFF’s Rising Stars for her performance in the indie drama The Wheel. Other notable credits for Midthunder include the Taylor Sheridan-scripted Hell or High Water, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and FX’s Legion. Among her other upcoming projects are Netflix’s Native American basketball underdog pic Rez Ball, as well as its new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series.

A co-producer on Fox’s Jon Hamm-led animated series Grimsburg, which has been picked up for a second season prior to the unveiling of its first, East has also written on HBO Max’s reboot of the cult classic animated series Clone High, from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Bill Lawrence. She’s currently writing a film for Netflix, as well as a rom-com that Olive Bridge is set to produce. Also in the works is the series LA Native for Amazon FreeVee that she’s developing and is set to lead, with Amplify Pictures aboard to produce. East can also can currently be seen acting in the latest season of The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Past projects from Hutch Parker Entertainment include Sony’s animated feature Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the children’s books, as well as 20th/Disney+’s family comedy Home Sweet Home Alone, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Logan and Patriots Day.

An enrolled member in the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe, Midthunder is represented by CAA, Corner Booth Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. East, who is a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is repped by APA.