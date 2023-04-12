Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sarah Paulson Helped Pedro Pascal Early In His Career Giving Him Her Acting Pay So “He Could Have Money To Feed Himself”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Amber Brown’ Comedy Series Canceled By Apple TV+ After One Season

Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has opted not to renew for a second season Amber Brown, its single-camera kids/family comedy series based on the bestselling books by Paula Danziger, which is headlined by Sarah Drew and child actor Carsyn Rose. The news comes more than eight months after the series’ 10-episode first season was released on July 29. I hear the options on the cast have lapsed.

The Boat Rocker-produced Amber Brown, which also stars Darin Brooks and newcomer Liliana Inouye, was written and directed by Bonnie Hunt, who also served as executive producer and showrunner.

The series stars Rose as the title character, an everykid who is going through what children of divorced partners experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Drew plays Amber’s mother; Brooks plays Sarah’s boyfriend, Max; Inouye plays Amber’s friend Brandi Colwin.

Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford executive produced for Boat Rocker.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad