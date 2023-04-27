Amazon, Hidden Pictures Win ‘Stakehorse’; A Last Spec Auction Before Possible WGA Strike Stirs Near 7-Figure Deal For Ready-To-Shoot Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: In what might be the last vigorous spec script auction before a possible WGA strike next week, Amazon Studios has paid near seven figures for Stakehorse, a crime thriller spec written by Justin Piasecki. Numerous bidders chased this one but it came down to Amazon with Hidden Pictures, and Netflix with Chernin Entertainment, sources said. Deal closed last night. Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman and Alex Young will produce.

The protagonist is a veterinarian who makes his living keeping horses healthy, but makes side money doing medical work for underworld figures, patching them up in a pinch. He gets over his head and suddenly his own life is in danger. The tone is reminiscent of The Town.

Justin Piasecki Getty Images

The auction was broken by Paradigm. It is not coincidence that an action thriller which already has filmmakers and talent circling would be at a premium in this moment. It might be too dramatic to call it a last helicopter out of Saigon scenario, but aside from a promising premise, the script is solid and could be fast-tracked to shoot during a prolonged writers strike, even though rewrites could not be done.

The town is swirling right now with wild strike scenarios, including one that is building steam that the DGA could stand in solidarity with writers and direct members to not cross picket lines. That would interrupt the comfortable strike plans of signatories, where cost cut-minded execs are dusting off phrases like force majeure, and bean-counters are looking at a reset of business where development projects going nowhere and unproductive deals with producers and talent could be jettisoned.

Studios and streamers, content to focus on the giant tentpoles that are in production but won’t be finished by the time a strike would happen and don’t need rewrites, would find that strategy upended if DGA or SAG-AFTRA lined up in solidarity. Signatories would take big hits on projects that would have to be mothballed indefinitely. Many believe that a strike could be over quickly if such a scenario developed, because the writers would not be the only ones feeling the economic pain. There are complicated pay issues to be worked out in this streaming world, but focusing seriously on them could expedite solutions. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a spec sale or two happen before Monday.

Piasecki wrote the screenplay for Relay, which is currently in production with David Mackenzie directing and Riz Ahmed and Lily James starring for Black Bear and Thunder Road. Piasecki first gained attention for his Academy Nicholl Fellowship winning script Last Meals fka Death of an Ortolan, which Revelations is set to produce for Sentient this fall. He also recently rewrote The Expendables 4.

Paradigm and Hansen Jacobson repped Piasecki in the Stakehorse deal.