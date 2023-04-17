Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon Amazon Studios Wedding Comedy ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Adds Geraldine Viswanathan & Meredith Hagner

EXCLUSIVE: Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan and Joy Ride‘s Meredith Hagner are joining Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in Nick Stoller’s wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited, from Amazon Studios.

In the pic, a woman (Witherspoon) who is planning her sister’s (Hagner) perfect wedding and the father (Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be (Viswanathan) discover that they are double -booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Georgia coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits.

Cameras will roll in Atlanta in May.

Stoller also wrote the screenplay. Producers are Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez, Stoller and Conor Welch via Stoller Global Solutions and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through their Hello Sunshine. EPs are Ashley Strumwasser from Hello Sunshine and Alex Brown from Gloria Sanchez.

Viswanathan made a big splash in the Universal R-rated teen comedy Blockers, which grossed $94M at the global box office. Upcoming, she will appear in Focus Features and Working Title’s untitled Ethan Coen project, AppleTV+’s Beanie Bubble and Cat Person. Her other credits include The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bad Education alongside Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, Apple TV+’s Hala and the TBS series Miracle Workers with Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. She is repped by WME, 3Arts, Mollison Keightley Management in Australia, and Sloane Offer Weber Dern.

Hagner most recently co-starred in Vacation Friends and also will star in its sequel, Honeymoon Friends. She next can be seen in Bad Monkey, an Apple TV+ drama written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, and Joy Ride for director Adele Lim. Hagner also is known for her role as Portia on HBO Max’s Search Party. Additionally, she appeared in Ike Barinholtz’s The Oath opposite Tiffany Haddish, the James Gunn-produced Brightburn opposite Elizabeth Banks, the Netflix rom-com Set It Up and David Cross’s Hits. Hagner is represented by UTA, Suskin/Karshan. Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson.