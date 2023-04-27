Layoffs Underway At Amazon Studios & Prime Video

The string of media layoffs continues. Amazon is the latest company to trim its ranks with a round of staff reductions across Amazon Studios and Prime Video. About 100 of the divisions’ 7,000 employees are impacted. The list is not believed to include high-level content executives.

“Like many businesses, we have been closely monitoring economic conditions and our organizational needs, and have made the decision to adjust resources,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “As a result, a small number of roles will be eliminated on some teams. We will be supporting impacted employees through this transition and thank them for the work they have done on behalf of our customers.”

The tech sector has been gripped by layoffs for the past several months amid an uncertain economic outlook. Amazon Studios and Prime Video’s parent company Amazon has gone through three major rounds of workforce cuts, starting with one in November, which was followed by 18,000 layoffs in January and another 9,000 in March.

Disney is currently in the midst of eliminating 7,000 jobs.