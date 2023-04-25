Alyah Chanelle Scott Signs With Lighthouse Management + Media

EXCLUSIVE: The Sex Lives of College Girls star Alyah Chanelle Scott has signed with Lighthouse Management + Media for management in all areas.

The 25-year-old actress and producer currently stars as Whitney in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. The comedy series follows four sexually active college roommates at an elite college in Vermont, all lovable and infuriating.

Executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, Sex Lives has been renewed for a third season.

Scott also appeared in the Hulu comedy series Reboot from creator Steve Levitan. After graduating with her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Michigan, she starred in a production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon. Scott also has a thriving production company.

Scott joins an impressive roster at Lighthouse Management + Media, whose clients include Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jason Bateman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, artist Petra Collins, and supermodel Miranda Kerr, among others. She continues to be represented by Paradigm.