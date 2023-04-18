‘All The Light We Cannot See’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Teaser Trailer For Shawn Levy Limited Series

Shawn Levy’s Netflix limited series, All The Light We Cannot See, will premiere on Thursday, November 2. A teaser trailer can be found above.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name from Anthony Doer, All The Light We Cannot See follows the story of Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti ), a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

Additionally, Nell Sutton plays Marie-Laure in her younger years; Lars Eidinger plays Von Rumpel; Marion Bailey plays Madame Manec.

All the Light We Cannot See was published in 2014 and received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015 and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction the same year. The book has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

Levy produces under his 21 Laps Entertainment banner alongside Dan Levine and Josh Barry, as well as directs all four episodes written by fellow EP Steven Knight. Joe Strechay serves as associate producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in All the Light We Cannot See Katalin Vermes/Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See. (L to R) Nell Sutton as Young Marie-Laure, Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in episode 101 of All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See. Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc in episode 103 of All the Light We Cannot See. Atsushi Nishijima