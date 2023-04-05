Obie Winner Alex Edelman Bringing Solo Show ‘Just For Us’ To Broadway This Summer

Obie Award-winning writer and performer Alex Edelman will bring his solo show Just For Us to Broadway this summer following critically acclaimed engagements Off Broadway and in London, Edinburgh, Boston and other cities.

The Broadway limited engagement – Edelman’s first – will begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on Thursday, June 22, with an opening night set for Monday, June 26. The show will run through Saturday, August 19.

The Broadway run was announced today by producers Jenny Gersten, Rachel Sussman, and Seaview, with Mike Birbiglia. Just For Us will be directed by Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show, Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?!). The show was originally produced Off Broadway by Birbiglia in association with Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia and Joseph Birbiglia.

The show’s synopsis: “In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just For Us.”

Edelman’s first of three solo shows, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, and Just For Us received a special Obie citation this year for its Off Broadway run. He has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Conan, and written for CBS’ The Great Indoors and Jenji Kohan’s Netflix program Teenage Bounty Hunters. At the start of the Covid pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, the celebrity-filled 70-minute special posted on YouTube that has raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

Just For Us will be the Hudson Theatre’s tenant between A Doll’s House with Jessica Chastain, which runs thorough June 10, and the Merrily We Roll Along revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, which arrives Sept. 19.