Alec Baldwin Returning To Big Screen In ‘Hollywood Heist’ With Mickey Rourke, Nick Cannon & More

EXCLUSIVE: One day after New Mexico dropped criminal charges against Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin in the tragic set death of DP Halyna Hutchins, Deadline has learned that the Oscar nominee and multi-Emmy winner is set to star in Mike Hatton’s feature directorial debut, Hollywood Heist.

The news comes on the same day that a resurrected Rust has begun shooting in Montana with Baldwin return to star and produce, and Joel Souza continuing at the helm.

Courtesy Mike Hatton via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

The comedy crime caper, which also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger, and Tara Reid, was shot in Majorca, Spain and Las Vegas, and finished principal photography in Los Angeles last week.

Cannon, Courtesy of NCredible Entertainment

Hollywood Heist follows a Hollywood power agent (Cannon) trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling the story of his client, a movie producer (Hatton), along with a washed-up movie star pal (Sloan), as they race against time to save their latest production. This comes after the project’s bank account is wiped clean by a thief, leading to an onslaught of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords, and death.

Set in a “meta” version of Hollywood, the story is inspired by true events. Baldwin, Rourke and Reid are playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The film also features a fictional version of producer Asko Akopyan, portrayed by Armenian actor Arman Nshanian.

Hatton penned the script with Sloan and will be producing under his Ton of Hats banner alongside Akopyan who is producing for Oscar Gold Productions. Ton of Hats and Oscar Gold financed the feature. Nick Cannon is executive producing in association with his Ncredible Entertainment. Kimberly Hines is also executive producing.

Baldwin is represented by Matt DelPiano, Cannon is managed by Michael Goldman and repped by CAA. Hatton, Rourke, Schweiger, and Sloan are managed by Hines at Artist International Group. Asko Akopyan is represented by Gersh. Reid is represented by Philippe Ashfield of Instant Entertainment.