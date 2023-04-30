‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Star Patti LuPone “Still Not Familiar” With The MCU Before Joining Series But “Having A Blast” Filming

Patti LuPone has joined the MCU in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. However, before embarking on this new adventure, the Broadway legend had no idea about the universe she was coming into.

“And I’m still not,” LuPone tells EW with a laugh. “I’m still not familiar with it. I had to watch WandaVision twice to figure it out.”

LuPone is set to play the role of Lili Calderu and is enjoying her time on the show adding, “I’m having a blast. It’s a wonderful group of women, plus a phenomenal crew. I mean, the design on this piece is extraordinary. Jac Schaeffer is so talented, she’s the creator of WandaVision and now Coven of Chaos, and it’s an extraordinary cast of women.”

The cast of the Disney+ series includes Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield Ford, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, among others.

While making an appearance on The View recently, LuPone shared a little insight into her character in the MCU series.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” LuPone said. “I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

LuPone said the show is still filming but anticipates that it will be in 2024 when it’ll be released.