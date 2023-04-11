Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn & Alessandro Nivola Among Cast Confirmed For Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’, Filming Underway In Hungary

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Oscar nominee Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Emmy winner Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) and Conversations With Friends and The Favourite star Joe Alwyn are among cast confirmed for Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist.

Principal photography began in recent weeks in Hungary with cast also comprising Raffey Cassidy (White Noise), Isaach De Bankolé (Casino Royale), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints Of Newark), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac Vol I), Jonathan Hyde (Titanic), and Peter Polycarpou (Evita).

Word has been seeping out on social media and on blogs (including our friends at World Of Reel) about some of the rumoured casting but this is the first official confirmation from the production about the new configuration of the project we first revealed three years ago.

Co-written by Vox Lux and Childhood Of A Leader filmmaker Corbet with partner Mona Fastvold (The World To Come), The Brutalist chronicles thirty years of an artist’s life. When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in America, a mysterious and wealthy client (Pearce) ends up changing their lives forever.

Crew on the film includes director of photography Lol Crawley (White Noise), composer Daniel Blumberg (The World To Come), and costume designer Kate Forbes (Fair Play), editor Dávid Jancsó (The World to Come) and Oscar nominated production designer Judy Becker (Brokeback Mountain).

Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon are producing for Brookstreet UK alongside Brian Young and Yellow Bear’s Andrew Morrison. Also producing are Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions and D.J. Gugenheim.

Joshua Horsfield’s Intake Films out of the UK and Viktoria Petrányi’s Proton Cinema in Hungary co-produce. Brookstreet UK and Yellow Bear are financing with Lip Sync Productions, Richmond Pictures, Meyohas Studio, Carte Blanche, and senior lender Cofiloisirs. Protagonist reps international sales with CAA Media Finance aboard for domestic.

Brody, who recently guest starred in HBO’s Succession, can next be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and currently in Rian Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face. Jones most recently starred in The Last Letter from Your Lover on Netflix and in George Clooney’s Midnight Sky. Pearce earned an Emmy for his role in HBO’s Mildred Pierce and went on to co-star in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and A Spy Among Friends for ITV and MGM+.

Brody is repped by CAA. Jones is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Peikoff Mahan. Pearce is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.