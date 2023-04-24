Adele Drives Off In Final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Session For James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’

It’s time to say goodbye to James Corden so Adele is giving him one final lift.

The British singer will star in The Late Late Show host James Corden’s final on-show Carpool Karaoke. The segment will feature in The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special, which airs on Thursday April 27 on CBS at 10pm.

It marks the second time that the pop star has featured in the viral segment. The first one aired on January 13 2016 and has become the most-watched clip of all time on the show’s YouTube channel, with more than 260 million views.

During the final run, Adele will turn the tables on Corden, asking him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship, including the time he tried, unsuccessfully, to prank her, and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73.