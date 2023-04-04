Adam Pally & Steph Curry To Star In ‘Mr. Throwback’ Mockumentary Comedy In The Works At NBC From David Caspe, Matthew & Daniel Libman, UTV

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is mining the sports memorabilia world for its latest mockumentary comedy series and has landed NBA legend Steph Curry to be on its team.

Curry is to star alongside Adam Pally in Mr. Throwback, which comes from Happy Endings creator David Caspe and writing duo Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman.

The series about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry. The project is in development at NBC, which is known for mockumentaries such as The Office and Parks and Recreation.

It comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Curry’s Unanimous Media. The project is the first emerge after Curry and his Unanimous Media struck a global talent partnership with NBCUniversal in 2021, which includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

Caspe will write and exec produce with the Libmans, who created the series with Pally. Pally and Curry will also exec produce with Unanimous’ Erick Peyton also exec producing.

Pally recently starred in 101 Places to Party Before You Die and features in Netflix’s upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger series Fubar.

Golden State Warriors point guard Curry, who is considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, launched Unanimous Media, which is behind ABC gameshow Holey Moley and Apple docuseries Underrated, in 2018.

Caspe is best known for creating ABC’s Happy Endings, which starred Pally, Showtime’s Black Monday, and NBC’s Kenan and Marry Me. He also co-created YouTube series Champaign ILL and recently executive produced Netflix’s Blockbuster.

Brothers Matthew and Daniel Libman have worked with Caspe on Happy Endings, Black Monday, Kenan and Champagne ILL as well as The Mick and Solar Opposites.

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” said Curry.

“We’re thrilled to continue our work with NBC and UTV to develop a project as fun and entertaining as Mr. Throwback,” added Erick Peyton, Chief Creative Officer, Unanimous Media.

