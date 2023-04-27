Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell In Erin Foster’s Netflix Comedy Series

Adam Brody is set as the male lead opposite Kristen Bell in Netflix’s untitled comedy series created and executive produced by Erin Foster and executive produced by Steve Levitan.

The comedy centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody).

Brody’s character, Noah, is a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.

Bell, Erin Foster and Levitan executive produce alongside Craig DiGregorio, Sara Foster and Danielle Stokdyk. Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman are executive producers for 3 Arts. 20th Television produces in association with studio-based Steven Levitan Prods.

Brody recently starred in the critically acclaimed limited series, Fleishman is in Trouble. Earlier this year, he reprised his role as Superhero Freddy in DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He’ll next be seen in a reboot of the classic film, River Wild, alongside Leighton Meester and Taran Killam. He’s repped by UTA.