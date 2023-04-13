You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Actors’ Equity And Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contract

Actors’ Equity Association, The Broadway League

Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a tentative agreement on a new touring contract, the organizations announced today.

The new, three-year collective bargaining agreement agreement, which supersedes previous production contract touring and short engagement touring agreements, remains subject to ratification by Equity members.

The two sides – Equity represents theater actors and stage managers, and the League is the trade organization for theater owners and producers – began negotiations in January for a new touring agreement. The union had recently authorized a strike pending a resolution over disagreements on wage increases and per diem rates.

Details on the agreement were not disclosed.

