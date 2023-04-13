Actors’ Equity And Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contract

Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a tentative agreement on a new touring contract, the organizations announced today.

The new, three-year collective bargaining agreement agreement, which supersedes previous production contract touring and short engagement touring agreements, remains subject to ratification by Equity members.

The two sides – Equity represents theater actors and stage managers, and the League is the trade organization for theater owners and producers – began negotiations in January for a new touring agreement. The union had recently authorized a strike pending a resolution over disagreements on wage increases and per diem rates.

Details on the agreement were not disclosed.