Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs Among Performers Set For Academy of Country Music Awards

Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Jo Dee Messina are among the performers set for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, producers announced today.

Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards still stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced the lineup of performers. In addition to those listed above, the show will include Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Parton is expected to close out the show with the world premiere of the lead single from her forthcoming rock album.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The show begins streaming May 11 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.