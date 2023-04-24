ABC & Freeform Combine Development & Current, ABC Signature & 20th TV Merge Music; Julie Jarmon, Stacey Adams & Dawn Solér Among Execs Leaving In Layoffs

Day 1 of Disney’s second wave of layoffs is impacting ABC and Freeform’s senior programming ranks and Disney Television Studios’ music operations.

Respected development executive Julie Jarmon, in her second stint at Freeform as SVP development, is departing, with the network’s development and current consolidated under Jamila Hunter, EVP of original programming and development. (Also leaving in the layoffs is Freeform’s Alix Lee, director of development and programming.)

Stacey Adams, ABC’s SVP, Current Programming, who has been leading the network’s drama current team, is departing. Head of drama Brianna Bennett, who has been spearheading development, will now also take over current. (ABC head of comedy Erin Wehrenberg already has been handling both development and current).

Over the past couple of decades, networks have gone multiple times back-and-forth between having standalone current programming units and combining them with development.

20th Television and ABC Signature’s music departments are being consolidated under 20th TV’s EVP and head of music Jeremy Summers. His counterpart, Dawn Solér, SVP music for ABC Signature and a 16.5-year veteran of the studio, is leaving as part of the layoffs.

“Bye bye ABC….. more later,” she wrote on Facebook.

In the first round of layoffs, Network and Platform production for scripted television across Disney Entertainment was consolidated under ABC Signature’s Carol Turner, and the studio’s IP acquisition department was dissolved.

Also leaving today is ABC Signature’s manager of drama development Gabrielle Gold.