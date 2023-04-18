Aaron Carter Cause Of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office has revealed the cause of death for Aaron Carter. According to the autopsy report obtained by Deadline (read here), the singer drowned in his bathtub after inhalation of difluoroethane, a flammable gas that is often used as the propellant in cans of compressed air, and ingesting alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax. The manner of death was officially ruled accidental.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Difluoroethane (DFE) is an easily acquired and inexpensive volatile substance that can be inhaled recreationally.

The autopsy report also revealed Carter was found to have no “life-threatening traumatic injuries” at the time of his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his Lancaster, CA home on November 5, 2022. He was 34.

Carter first drew attention in the late 1990s, releasing a self-titled album in 1997 at age 9 that sold 1 million copies worldwide. That set the stage for Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000, which sold 3 million copies in the US. He became a teen idol, touring with the Backstreet Boys (his brother, Nick, was a group member) and appearing frequently on Nickelodeon.

His next album, Oh Aaron, also sold 1 million copies. He released his fourth album in 2002, with a greatest hits collection in 2003.

Carter also was a guest on TV’s Dancing with the Stars, appeared in the Broadway musical Seussical and the Off Broadway revival of The Fantasticks. He and his siblings also starred in a reality show, House of Carters, which ran in October–November 2006 on E!