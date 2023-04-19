A3 Artists Agency Bolsters Agent Roster With New Hire & Two Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency is expanding its agent roster with a new hire and two promotions. The agency has brought on Lucas Goldsmith as Agent, and promoted Marisa Patella to Agent in the Talent division, as well as promoted Ian Joselow to Agent in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding division. Their new roles are effective immediately.

“We are proud to count Lucas Goldsmith, Marisa Patella and Ian Joselow amongst the next generation of agents on our team whose client-first approach and creative thinking continue to define what makes A3 so successful for our clients,” said Robert Attermann, CEO of A3 Artists Agency.

Goldsmith moves to A3 as Agent in the Talent division after spending the last five years as a manager at Seven Summits, where he was focused on clients from international markets, including the UK, Australia, and Canada. He began his career at Evolution Management/Primary Wave before moving to Genesis, where he was promoted to Manager. Goldsmith holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Marymount University. Goldsmith is based in Los Angeles.

Patella joined A3 in 2019 as an assistant in the Talent division and was promoted to Coordinator in 2021. Patella studied Arts Administration at Wagner College and began her career as a casting assistant at Laura Stanczyk Casting, where she focused on Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway and Broadway Productions. Patella is based in Los Angeles.

Joselow joined A3 in 2020 as an assistant in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding division before being promoted to Coordinator. A graduate of Tulane University with degrees in Public Health and Marketing as well as certificates in Public Relations and Economics, Joselow has focused on developing alternative revenue streams for talent outside of the typical performance sphere. Working with international brands such as Amazon, Swarovski, and Kerastase, Joselow has developed brand partnerships and endorsements for the agency’s diverse roster of talent and continues to build upon A3’s licensing efforts for talent-led initiatives. Joselow is based in New York.