‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: John Krasinski Unveils First Look At Spinoff – CinemaCon

John Krasinski took the stage at CinemaCon on Thursday morning to unveil the first-ever look at A Quiet Place: Day One. The franchise spinoff directed by Michael Sarnoski stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou and Denis O’Hare. Release is set for March 8, 2024.

Said Krasinski, who joined Paramount’s slate presentation after a series of video clips were shown of him traveling to various cinemas around the U.S. to promote A Quiet Place Part II just as the pandemic was easing, “That moment in time, the release of A Quiet Place Part II, will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable of my career.”

Not much has been known about the plot of Day One, based on an original idea from Krasinski who directed and starred in the first two films which have grossed over $638 million worldwide. Today, Krasinski said, “One of my great joys has been in creating and expanding the Quiet Place universe.” The story, he revealed, is set within the same world but diverges from the Abbott family story. It follows Nyong’o’s character as she navigates through the horrific first moments in “the loudest city in the world, New York.” The story “Takes us back to where it all began.”

In the clip, Nyong’o is sleeping on a bus, then there’s a blackout, explosions in a burning and smoldering city as the alien invasion starts with all standing silently looking skyward at white streaks. Humankind realizes they can’t make noise. Silence, no talking. Just the ominous clicking that makes the film so terrifying.

Pig filmmaker Sarnoski wrote the script. Producers are Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski. Executive producers are Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock.