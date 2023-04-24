‘À La Carte’ Renewed For Season 2 By AllBlk; Full Cast Set

EXCLUSIVE: Millennial dating dramedy À La Carte will be back for a second season. AMC Networks’ streamer AllBlk today announced the renewal of the series, which is currently in production in Atlanta. Season 2 will air later this year exclusively on AllBlk and WE tv.

The streamer also revealed casting for Season 2. Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Juan Gil (The Cypher) and Xavier Avila (Breaking), who recurred in Season 1, have been promoted to series regulars, opposite leads Kendall Kyndall and Jenna Nolen. They’ll be joined by newcomers Shani Marq (Top Five), who will take over the role of Misha, played by Jessie Woo in Season 1, along with India Love (College Hill: Celeb Edition) and Alex Jacke. Joining the cast as recurring characters are Romeo Miller (Growing Up Hip Hop), Tami Roman (Truth Be Told), Aspen Kennedy (Kingdom Business), Terayle Hill (Step Up: High Water) and Leon Fisher (Remember). Tammy Rivera (Waka & Tammy) will guest star.

Shani Marq, India Love and Alex Jacke Gabriel Irvin/Brian P. Photography/Dion Aitch

Season two of À La Carte will explore who Misha, Reign, and Shyra are as friends to each other without the friend that brought them all together, Mahogany. Her absence will serve as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic. In our mid-20’s, relationships of convenience are fickle, and in L.A. especially, they are not easy to sustain. The mistakes they make will bring them closer in some ways and push them further apart in others. This season, the cast will continue their independent and collective journey discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error.

Romeo Miller, Tami Roman, Aspen Kennedy, Terayle Hill and Leon Fisher Getty/Courtesy/Brian Jones Photography/Zachary Smith/Lelund Durond Thompson

“This season we get to explore, elevate and dive deeper into the characters we’ve grown to love, and introduce some really dynamic and fun new cast,” said showrunner and executive producer, Dijon Talton. “We’re excited to continue exploring the nuanced human experience of Black individuals in their mid-20’s, giving them the permission to be flawed and yet still redeemable. AllBlkhas been an incredible partner and we are grateful to continue this journey with them. We couldn’t be more excited to start production on Season 2!”

New characters & descriptions per AllBlk:

Love will play Evette, Shyra’s sexy savant. She’s able to help Shyra with many problems this season, starting with providing a roof over her head. Evette opens her home to the friend group and is slowly reminded why you need a tribe of people you can trust in L.A.

Jacke will play Brandon. Brandon is the new bar owner of Dahlia’s and is having trouble running it when the crew pops up to drink their sorrows away. He’s harboring a secret that may jeopardize the future of the bar.

Miller will portray Jamal, a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star that has recently been traded to play in L.A. He keeps his girlfriend, Evette, well kept.

Roman is Maureen DeVoe, a sexy pop star whisperer who reaches out to Misha in hopes of reigniting her love for music. She sees dollar signs when it comes to her artists and if it doesn’t make sense/cents, she’s not investing her time into it. When Misha waffles between school and songwriting, Maureen DeVoe must decide about their future together.

Kennedy will play Frank Watson, a bartender at Dahlia’s, hired mostly for his body. His friendship with Shyra, Derek and Brandon lands him in the thick of their drama as he tries to conceal a huge secret.

Fisher portrays Mecca, a gay, B-list actor on the DL. Mecca is a moth attracted to the lights that focuses on Reign this season but doesn’t want the spotlight that dating an out and proud man brings.

Hill is Korey, a comedian who finds Misha on a new musical journey. He’s not usually the type of guy that Misha would be attracted to, but when he makes her laugh, she can’t help but give him a chance.

Meagan Good, executive producer, added: “I am so excited about season two! AllBlk has provided us with an incredible, free-spirited and supportive platform to share and explore stories that are authentic and relatable,” says Executive Producer, Meagan Good. “I’m so grateful to be working with my cousin, Dijon Talton, who’s vision for À La Carte has enabled generation Z to feel seen, heard and understood all the while being allowed to be imperfect as they navigate their life experiences and grow through them.”

Brett Dismuke, General Manager, AllBlkand WE tv said: “À La Carte was an instant success for ALLBLK, feeding our subscribers’ desire for authentic, compelling, highly entertaining Black stories. Bringing the series back for a second season wasn’t even a question. À La Carte expertly fills a void on scripted television that focuses on the experience of Black young adults as they navigate love, loss, careers and more. We’re grateful for our partnership with Dijon, Meagan, The Talton Company, Prodgii, and the other series producers and outstanding cast.”

À La Carte is directed and executive produced by Dijon Talton and The Talton Company. Meagan Good serves as an executive producer. Christopher O’Conner serves as co-executive producer for Prodigi Arts Entertainment. Also serving as co-executive producer is Deonte Staats. Melissa A. Young will serve as producer. AllBlk’s General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love will serve as executive producers and VP of Development & Production Ashley McFarlin will serve as co-executive producer.

