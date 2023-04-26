‘A Haunting In Venice’ Makes CinemaCon Jump With New Trailer

Disney showed off a spooky new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice here at CinemaCon today. The ensemble murder mystery begins international rollout on September 14 and hits North America on September 15. There’s been some speculation it could world premiere at the Venice Film Festival ahead of that.

Branagh is back as Inspector Hercule Poirot, retired and living in self-imposed exile in the titular city. He reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

In the trailer shown today during Disney’s presentation, the séance is led by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh’s medium as one of those present seeks to hear the voice again of her daughter who met a tragic end a year prior. Before this, it’s intoned, “Anyone who ever lived here falls victim to tragedy.”

During the séance, the guests hear some noise on the other side. “Tonight we are all afraid. We cannot hide from our ghosts. Whether they are real or not,” says Poirot.

The 20th Century Studios title has yet another packed cast that includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.

Branagh directs from an adaptation by Michael Green based on Christie’s Hallowe’en Party.