Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disney At CinemaCon: ‘Marvels’, ‘Wish’, ‘Little Mermaid’, ‘Haunted Mansion’ & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Over Disney World "Retaliation" & Free Speech
Read the full story

‘A Haunting In Venice’ Makes CinemaCon Jump With New Trailer

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Nancy Tartaglione, Jill Goldsmith

Disney showed off a spooky new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice here at CinemaCon today. The ensemble murder mystery begins international rollout on September 14 and hits North America on September 15. There’s been some speculation it could world premiere at the Venice Film Festival ahead of that.

Branagh is back as Inspector Hercule Poirot, retired and living in self-imposed exile in the titular city. He reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Related Story

Disney Layoffs: 20th Digital Studio Folding, D23 Team Downsizing

RELATED: CinemaCon 2023 – Deadline’s Full Coverage

In the trailer shown today during Disney’s presentation, the séance is led by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh’s medium as one of those present seeks to hear the voice again of her daughter who met a tragic end a year prior. Before this, it’s intoned, “Anyone who ever lived here falls victim to tragedy.”

During the séance, the guests hear some noise on the other side. Tonight we are all afraid. We cannot hide from our ghosts. Whether they are real or not,” says Poirot.

RELATED: CinemaCon Photo Gallery With Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Ryan Gosling & More

The 20th Century Studios title has yet another packed cast that includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico. 

Branagh directs from an adaptation by Michael Green based on Christie’s Hallowe’en Party.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad