A+E Networks Boosts Co-Pro Offering With Double UK Hire; Prime Video/Paramount India Deal; MIA Market 2023 Dates – Global Briefs

A+E Networks Boosts Co-Pro Offering With Double UK Hire

A+E Networks has boosted its international co-production team with the hire of British TV vets Ninder Billing and Alexandra Finlay. The pair take up the roles of Vice President Unscripted Co-Productions International and Vice President Scripted Co-Productions International respectively. Based in London, they will be responsible for identifying opportunities with global appeal and overseeing development and production, while working closely with third-party producers. A+E’s international co-productions include PBS Masterpiece’s Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Disney+’s Red Election, BBC drama North Sea Connection and Paramount+ doc Damian Lewis: Spy Wars. Former Channel 5 commissioner Billing joins from her post as Creative Director of Banijay-backed Darlow Smithson Productions, while Finlay was Vice President, Creative and Co-productions at Shaftesbury and is a former acquisitions exec for BBC Studios-owned UKTV. A+E International Group MD Patrick Vien labelled the pair “remarkably talented executives with deep experience and impressive track records of success.” “They join A+E Networks at a time when co-productions are growing in global appeal, and the company is poised to play a leadership role in the industry,” he added.

Prime Video India Strikes Content Deal With Paramount

Prime Video has inked a licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution for the likes of Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 in India. The deal, which is the first of its kind between the two global media players in India, will also see tentpoles Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand Season 1 made available in the nation. Prime Video has long had a presence in India and is looking to ramp up its offering as Disney Hotstar and Netflix continue to make inroads. The Paramount deal also features Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot. “At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world,” said Manish Menghani, Prime Video India’s Director of Content Licensing. “We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide.”

Rome’s MIA Market Sets 2023 Dates

The ninth MIA International Audiovisual Market in Rome will be held on October 9-13 at the Barberini Theater and Palazzo Barberini Museum. Organizers say attendance grew 20% last year, with 2,400 registered participants from 60 countries joining co-production and pitching forms, market screenings, content showcases, B2B meetings and . Italian film and TV industry bodies ANICA and APA have recommitted their support, and Creative Europe is returning to co-finance the event. The market will focus on animation, docs, factual, feature films and drama series, with space given to technologies and the Innovation for Creative Industries and B2B Exchange programs.