3000 Pictures Acquires Rights To Delia Ephron’s Memoir ‘Left On The Tenth’, Greg Berlanti And Sarah Schechter Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s 3000 Pictures has acquired Delia Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir Left On Tenth. Ephron will adapt, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Laurence Mark producing the feature. Daryl Roth is executive producing. Ephron will simultaneously write and develop the memoir as a play for Roth to produce and Susan Stroman to direct, marking the first time both a feature and play adaptation will be developed at the same time

The memoir has Ephron at the center as she struggles through several years of heartbreak. She’d lost her sister, Nora, and then her husband, Jerry, both to cancer. She channeled her grief the best way she knew: by writing a New York Times op-ed. The piece caught the attention of Peter, a Bay Area psychiatrist, who emailed her to commiserate and reminded her that they had shared a few dates fifty-four years before. After several weeks of exchanging emails and sixties folk songs, they became crazy, utterly, in love. But Delia’s heartbreak wasn’t over, and with Peter and her close friends by her side, she invites us to join her team of warriors and become believers ourselves.

Erin Siminoff is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

