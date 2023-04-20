Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Saving Mr. Banks’ & ‘The Blind Side’ Filmmaker John Lee Hancock Signs With LBI Entertainment 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Layoffs To Resume Monday: “There Is A Sense Of Foreboding"
Read the full story

20th Century Lands Spec ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ From BenDavid Grabinski

Mega

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century has acquired the spec Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice from BenDavid Grabinski. Grabinski will write and direct with Andrew Lazar producing.

While plot details are vague the spec is described as a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld.

Grabinski has been on a role as of late having recently been tapped by Edgar Wright as showrunner of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim v the World anime series. Grabinski co-created the series and the show is expected to the cast from the original return to voice the characters they played in the 2010 movie including Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

He is repped by CAA and Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad