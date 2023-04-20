20th Century Adapting Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ With Yulin Kuang Set To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Yulin Kuang has been tapped to adapt and direct Emily Henry’s popular novel Beach Read into a feature film for 20th Century Studios. Original Film is producing.

The novel is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two authors who swap genres for the summer. The book has been a New York Times bestseller and was named one of the best books of the year by numerous publications including Oprah Magazine and Goodreads.

An Emmy-nominated writer and director, Kuang recently adapted another Henry novel, the New York Times bestselling People We Meet on Vacation, for 3000 Pictures with Temple Hill producing and Brett Haley attached to direct.

On the publishing side, Kuang recently scored a three-book, seven-figure deal at Avon after a six-way auction for her debut novel Good in a Room, which is expected in February 2024.

She is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and attorney Philip Klein.