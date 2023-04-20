Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp-Starring ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ To Open Cannes Film Festival
Read the full story

20th Century Adapting Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ With Yulin Kuang Set To Direct

Yulin Kuang, 'Beach Read' Book Sela Shiloni

EXCLUSIVE: Yulin Kuang has been tapped to adapt and direct Emily Henry’s popular novel Beach Read into a feature film for 20th Century Studios. Original Film is producing.

The novel is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two authors who swap genres for the summer. The book has been a New York Times bestseller and was named one of the best books of the year by numerous publications including Oprah Magazine and Goodreads.

Related Story

3000 Pictures Taps Brett Haley To Direct Adaptation Of ‘People We Meet On Vacation’

An Emmy-nominated writer and director, Kuang recently adapted another Henry novel, the New York Times bestselling People We Meet on Vacation, for 3000 Pictures with Temple Hill producing and Brett Haley attached to direct.

On the publishing side, Kuang recently scored a three-book, seven-figure deal at Avon after a six-way auction for her debut novel Good in a Room, which is expected in February 2024.

She is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and attorney Philip Klein.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad