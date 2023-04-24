Skip to main content
Cable News Shockers: Tucker Carlson Out At Fox News & Don Lemon Exits CNN
2024 Oscars Date Set: See Full Timeline For 96th Annual Academy Awards

2024 Oscars Date
Dolby Theater in Hollywood at Oscar time Getty Images

And the Oscar date goes to … March 10.

For a second consecutive year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set the second Sunday in March for its Academy Awards gala. The return to normalcy comes after the 2022 ceremony was held March 27 and the Covid-delayed 2021 show was April 25.

The 96th Oscars again will air live coast-to-coast on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy Awards nominations will be announced Tuesday, January 23, following the a Christmas Week shortlists reveal on Thursday, December 21.

The annual Governors Awards will be held Saturday, November 18, and the Sci-Tech Oscars will be handed out Friday, February 23.

Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 Oscar season: 

Wednesday, November 15: General entry categories submission deadline         
Saturday, November 18: Governors Awards                                                     
Thursday, December 14: Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT                         
Monday, December 18: Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, December 21: Oscar Shortlists Announcement                                
Sunday, December 31: Eligibility period ends                                                 
Thursday, January 11: Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT                       
Tuesday, January 16: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT                          
Tuesday, January 23: Oscar Nominations Announcement                           
Monday, February 12: Oscar Nominees Luncheon                                       
Thursday, February 22: Final voting begins 9 a.m. PT                                  
Friday, February 23: Scientific and Technical Awards                               
Tuesday, February 27: Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT                                     
Sunday, March 10: 96th Oscars    

