2024 Oscars Date Set: See Full Timeline For 96th Annual Academy Awards

And the Oscar date goes to … March 10.

For a second consecutive year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set the second Sunday in March for its Academy Awards gala. The return to normalcy comes after the 2022 ceremony was held March 27 and the Covid-delayed 2021 show was April 25.

The 96th Oscars again will air live coast-to-coast on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy Awards nominations will be announced Tuesday, January 23, following the a Christmas Week shortlists reveal on Thursday, December 21.

The annual Governors Awards will be held Saturday, November 18, and the Sci-Tech Oscars will be handed out Friday, February 23.

Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 Oscar season:

Wednesday, November 15: General entry categories submission deadline

Saturday, November 18: Governors Awards

Thursday, December 14: Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Monday, December 18: Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 21: Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Sunday, December 31: Eligibility period ends

Thursday, January 11: Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, January 16: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, January 23: Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 12: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Thursday, February 22: Final voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, February 23: Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 27: Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 10: 96th Oscars